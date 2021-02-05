The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has ordered all banks to close any accounts transacting with cryptocurrencies.
- The CBN said it was reminding regulated banking institutions that "dealing in cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for cryptocurrency exchanges is prohibited."
- As such, all banks should "identify persons and/or entities" transacting with cryptocurrency or operating crypto exchanges on their platforms and "ensure that such accounts are closed immediately."
- Any breaches of the order would face "severe regulatory sanctions," the order states.
- The CBN letter is signed by Bello Hassan, Director of Banking Supervision, and dated Feb. 5.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.