Mining marketplace NiceHash has fully reimbursed users who were affected by the loss of 4,640 bitcoin in a late 2017 security breach.
- For the past three years, the Slovenia-based mining company has "regularly waived profits" to make its customers whole, according to a letter from CEO Martin Skorjanc, published Thursday.
- "We do not regret it, as it heralds the beginning of a new era of growth and development for us," he wrote.
- The criminals who executed the breach are still unknown, Skorjanc said, calling the incident "the largest theft in Slovenian history."
- The bitcoin are worth $104,629,328 at press time, according to CoinDesk 20 data. At the time of the breach, they would have had a value of around $55 million.
- The hashpower-renting marketplace disclosed the hack on social media in December 2017, saying a "security breach involving NiceHash website" resulted in a loss of funds, as CoinDesk reported at the time.
- In the aftermath, Skorjanc said many people told NiceHash it was time to shut up shop. "But we didn't listen to them," he wrote.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.