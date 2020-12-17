Mining marketplace NiceHash has fully reimbursed users who were affected by the loss of 4,640 bitcoin in a late 2017 security breach.

  • For the past three years, the Slovenia-based mining company has "regularly waived profits" to make its customers whole, according to a letter from CEO Martin Skorjanc, published Thursday.
  • "We do not regret it, as it heralds the beginning of a new era of growth and development for us," he wrote.
  • The criminals who executed the breach are still unknown, Skorjanc said, calling the incident "the largest theft in Slovenian history."
  • The bitcoin are worth $104,629,328 at press time, according to CoinDesk 20 data. At the time of the breach, they would have had a value of around $55 million.
  • The hashpower-renting marketplace disclosed the hack on social media in December 2017, saying a "security breach involving NiceHash website" resulted in a loss of funds, as CoinDesk reported at the time.
  • In the aftermath, Skorjanc said many people told NiceHash it was time to shut up shop. "But we didn't listen to them," he wrote.

See also: CEO of DeFi Insurer Nexus Mutual Hacked for $8M in NXM Tokens

Read more about...

Bitcoin MiningHacksNiceHash
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.