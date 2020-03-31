Castle Island Ventures and Coin Metrics co-founder Nic Carter joins @NLW to discuss cascading crises, crypto dollarization and the state of the bitcoin narrative.

In this wide-ranging discussion, Castle Island Ventures founding partner and Coin Metrics co-founder Nic Carter joins @NLW to discuss:

  • Why corporations weren’t adequately prepared for any serious economic trouble, much less a global pandemic 
  • Why government backstopping the corporations leads to inappropriate risk taking 
  • How stock buybacks became a boogeyman of the current crisis 
  • Why the crisis is actually four crises in one: health, economic, financial and geopolitical
  • How COVID-19 could accelerate the U.S.’ withdrawal from the world and China stepping into the void 
  • Why the response to the handling of COVID-19 could lead some to authoritarianism 
  • How stablecoins are allowing global market exposure to the world’s most in-demand currency: the USD 
  • Why stablecoins and central bank digital currencies look the same but are functionally opposite 
  • Why a "naive safe haven" narrative was never correct for bitcoin
  • Why bitcoin was designed for exactly this type of moment

