Castle Island Ventures and Coin Metrics co-founder Nic Carter joins @NLW to discuss cascading crises, crypto dollarization and the state of the bitcoin narrative.
In this wide-ranging discussion, Castle Island Ventures founding partner and Coin Metrics co-founder Nic Carter joins @NLW to discuss:
- Why corporations weren’t adequately prepared for any serious economic trouble, much less a global pandemic
- Why government backstopping the corporations leads to inappropriate risk taking
- How stock buybacks became a boogeyman of the current crisis
- Why the crisis is actually four crises in one: health, economic, financial and geopolitical
- How COVID-19 could accelerate the U.S.’ withdrawal from the world and China stepping into the void
- Why the response to the handling of COVID-19 could lead some to authoritarianism
- How stablecoins are allowing global market exposure to the world’s most in-demand currency: the USD
- Why stablecoins and central bank digital currencies look the same but are functionally opposite
- Why a "naive safe haven" narrative was never correct for bitcoin
- Why bitcoin was designed for exactly this type of moment
