Hip-hop nostalgia is arriving in NFT form.

Blockchain platform NEAR Protocol has partnered with the Universal Hip Hop Museum (UHHM) and Ed Young, co-founder of The Source magazine, to release a collection of non-fungible tokens featuring rappers from the ‘70s to now.

The NFT.HipHop collection will feature NFTs of 47 rap legends – from Eazy-E to Lil Wayne – to honor the 47th year of the hip-hop era. The pop-up marketplace goes live on June 19, commemorating Juneteenth, a federal holiday marking the end of slavery.

As NFTs grow in prominence over 2021, Young sees the collaboration with NEAR as a way to reconnect with rap’s peer-to-peer origins.

“Since its beginnings, hip-hop grew from the grassroots,” Young said in a statement to CoinDesk. “From hand-recording tapes one by one to sell to friends, to the block parties powered by electricity from street lamps, it was a collective creation of a culture and economy developed through the artist and fan working together.”

Young finds NFTs promising as a means of restoring financial agency to emerging artists, eliminating the middlemen between musicians and their fans.

While the current marketplace for music-themed NFTs has largely served big-name artists with established followings, Young is confident that in the long term, independent artists will be the ones who benefit most from the technology.

“Hip-Hop Head” NFTs will be auctioned daily until July 24 on the collection’s website. The NFTs are purchasable by credit card, which NEAR sees as a test of reaching a mainstream audience.

“This marketplace highlights several of NEAR’s best features: end-user accessibility, a familiar Web2-like user experience, inexpensive and easy NFT minting, and on-chain royalties that guarantee perpetual proceeds for creators,” NEAR spokesperson Agatha Szczepaniak said via email.