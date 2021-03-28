Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the buzziest segment of the cryptocurrency universe, made it to Saturday Night Live last night in an explainer skit featuring Kate McKinnon as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Pete Davidson channeling Eminem.
- While the skit clearly shows how NFTs have captured the public's imagination as stars like the NFL's Patrick Mahomes, Rob Gronkowski and others have created and sold the tokens, sometimes for staggering amounts, it also could be a sign of a market top, or simply the approach of one of the four horsemen of the apocalypse. Still, there's no doubt NFTs have gone mainstream.
- I think I hear hoofbeats.
