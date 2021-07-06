Non-fungible token (NFT) sales rose to $2.47 billion in the first half of 2021, according to data by DappRadar.
- Sales in the second quarter were $1.24 billion, only slightly eclipsing the first-quarter figure of $1.23 billion, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing DappRadar data.
- The figures dwarf those of first-half 2020, when NFT sales totaled $13.7 million, Reuters said.
- This surge represents the explosion in interest around NFTs in the last 12 months, buoyed by platforms such as NBA Top Shot, which have enjoyed considerable popularity.
- The figure for total sales also varies depending on which transactions are included. DappRadar's figure contrasts with NonFungible.com's calculation of $1.3 billion. Neither site tracks "off-chain" transactions, which must be added manually to their data and can lead to disparities.
- It is not clear whether NFT sales have peaked. Sales on NFT platform OpenSea hit a record high of around $150 million in June.
Read more: Berners-Lee NFT Sells for $5.4M at Sotheby’s
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.