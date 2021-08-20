Legacy trading card company Topps has pulled out of its plan to go public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) following the loss of its exclusive deal to make baseball cards with Major League Baseball and MLB’s players association, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.
- MLB and its players association instead signed an exclusive deal with sports merchandise retailer Fanatics that begins in several years.
- Topps had reached a deal in April to merge with Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II, a SPAC, and go public. The deal would have valued the combined company at $1.3 billion.
- Topps has been looking at blockchain and the non-fungible token market to be a “growth accelerator” for the 80-year-old company.
- Digital sales represent 6% of Topps’ revenue, according to Joel Belfer, a financial analyst at Guggenheim, but that could soon grow to be significantly more.
