Beijing is set to host its first exhibition dedicated to “crypto art,” which will showcase non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
- The exhibition titled “Virtual Niche—Have you ever seen memes in the mirror?” will run from March 26 until April 4 in the city before moving on to Shanghai and is the first of its kind, according to a report by The Beijinger.
- The curator of the exhibition, Sun Bohan, told the publication crypto art is an emerging trend that is formed by “bridging art and blockchain-based platforms, culture and technology.”
- The NFT craze has been taking off recently with millions of dollars being spent on rare or desirable digital artworks.
- On Thursday, a piece of digital artwork or NFT by crypto artist Beeple was sold for a record $69.3 million by the auction house Christie’s.
- NFTs are digital assets that represent a wide range of unique tangible and intangible items, from collectible sports cards to virtual real estate and even digital sneakers.
