Hodl Assets, a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has acquired the crypto-commerce firm CoinLinked for an undisclosed amount.

  • Hodl said it is buying CoinLinked to "streamline the crypto-commerce process" and integrate the social aspects of the platform into its current technology.
  • CoinLinked founder and CEO Jenny Ta will join the Hodl team as co-founder and chief operating officer.
  • Ta will be responsible for creating partnerships and adding key features to its current technology as the two prepare to introduce Hodl's NFT platform.
  • The company is also expanding its operations to Durban, South Africa, and the United States.
  • Hodl is currently moving forward with efforts to secure funding and be acquired by a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) soon after, Hodl CEO Vladimir Schutz said. "We're currently in discussions on several potential SPAC deals," he said.

