Hodl Assets, a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has acquired the crypto-commerce firm CoinLinked for an undisclosed amount.
- Hodl said it is buying CoinLinked to "streamline the crypto-commerce process" and integrate the social aspects of the platform into its current technology.
- CoinLinked founder and CEO Jenny Ta will join the Hodl team as co-founder and chief operating officer.
- Ta will be responsible for creating partnerships and adding key features to its current technology as the two prepare to introduce Hodl's NFT platform.
- The company is also expanding its operations to Durban, South Africa, and the United States.
- Hodl is currently moving forward with efforts to secure funding and be acquired by a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) soon after, Hodl CEO Vladimir Schutz said. "We're currently in discussions on several potential SPAC deals," he said.
