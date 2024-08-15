Schumer Sets Stage for New Era of U.S. Crypto Politics

“We succeeded in spotlighting our big tent and showing that crypto is not just the loudest MAGA crypto bros you see online,” G Clay Miller, one of the organizers, told CoinDesk in an interview. (Miller, a former Senate staffer, has a job in the crypto industry working for a leading digital assets advisory firm, but says his political work is separate.)



Miller said 15,000 people registered ahead of the town hall and that 1,000 were in attendance at any one time.



The organizers’ main goal was to show the outside world that Democrats were interested in getting things done on crypto, despite the Biden administration’s record. It was also to send a “loud message” to the Harris campaign that crypto was paying attention to what the vice president was, and wasn’t saying, on the issue. Miller said campaign staffers listened in and were impressed with what they heard.



The big question is what it will take for Democrats to prove to crypto folk that they are serious about a “policy reset.” It’s unclear at this stage exactly what might be included in Schumer’s bill. But bipartisanship seems at least possible.



Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), who heads the powerful House Financial Services Committee and has been a leading voice for crypto legislation in this Congress, tweeted support for Schumer this morning.