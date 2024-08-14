Democrats Make Pitch For Crypto Voters. Will Crypto Listen?

The people behind the efforts to organize on behalf of the vice president say the goal is to encourage Harris to signal "an openness and a willingness to have a reset" with the sector, according to reporting from CoinDesk’s Jesse Hamilton . Scaramucci, who now campaigns against his former boss, has told Democrats that they have made a “horrific mistake” in not being more willing to set clear rules-of-the-road for the crypto industry during the Biden Administration. Many of the Harris-aligned group speak badly of SEC Chair Gary Gensler, a close ally of Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), the standard bearer for anti-crypto sentiment in Congress.