Solana ETF Applications Look Like Bets on Trump Retaking White House, Making U.S. Friendlier to Crypto

“I think VanEck’s filing is a sort of call option on the November election,” James Seyffart, ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said during an interview conducted before 21Shares became the second solana applicant. “Under the current SEC administration – based on years of prior approval and denial orders for crypto ETFs – a solana ETF should be denied because there is no federally regulated futures market. But a new admin in the White House and a new SEC admin that’s more amenable to crypto policies could change that calculus.”