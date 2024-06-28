Elections Across Europe Won't Hinder Bloc's Crypto Ambitions

The European Parliament (EP) election wrapped up on June 9. Parliament ended up leaning slightly more towards the right after votes in the 27 different member nations were tallied. This shift could make room for more innovation-friendly policies and is partly thanks to appointments from France and Austria, said Mark Foster, the EU policy lead at the Crypto Council for Innovation. Officials like Stefan Berger, Ondrej Kovarik and Irene Tingali, who played a key role in the EU's crypto journey, were re-elected to their posts.