The New York Giants team has locked down the National Football League’s first corporate cryptocurrency partnership, with Grayscale Investments.
- Grayscale is now the “Official Digital Currency Asset Management Partner of the New York Giants,” the team said Wednesday.
- Under terms of the deal, Grayscale will provide “educational seminars on cryptocurrencies for Giants personnel each year.”
- In a statement, Giants Chief Commercial Officer Pete Guelli said the asset manager could guide the team “in navigating the cryptocurrency ecosystem.”
- Deep-pocketed crypto orgs have been piling into professional sports partnerships in 2021, most notably FTX, which landed the naming rights to the Miami Heat’s basketball arena for $135 million.
- Crypto.com also signed a sponsorship deal with hockey's Montreal Canadiens in March.
- Grayscale and CoinDesk are both owned by Digital Currency Group.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.