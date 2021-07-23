New Jersey’s pension fund chased crypto mining’s upside last quarter with multimillion-dollar bets on two of the industry’s biggest names.

The state-managed pension ended June with $3.66 million in Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) and $3.39 million in Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA), according to disclosure documents.

New Jersey’s Common Pension Fund D has $30 billion in total assets for state employees.

The allocation appears to be New Jersey’s first in the crypto sector. Other state-run pension schemes have also warmed to bitcoin mining stocks in recent months, most notably California’s.