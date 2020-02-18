Enjin has announced the launch of its game development platform on ethereum, enabling potentially millions of developers to integrate crypto assets into games and apps with no knowledge of writing blockchain code.

The company announced the news Tuesday, saying the Enjin Platform allows game engineers to take advantage of decentralized inventory, to integrate blockchain-based gaming and non-gaming assets, and to manage economic game play mechanics.

“Our platform is designed to integrate seamlessly into new and existing games alike, providing a competitive edge to studios of all sizes and across all genres,” said Enjin CEO Maxim Blagov in a press release.

The Enjin Platform is a suite of tools and services based on a web interface that supports ethereum's ERC-1155 token standard, which developers can use to integrate both fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in a single smart contract. NFTs, often used for so called crypto collectibles, are tokens that are able to have different and unique characteristics.

The platform also utilities the firm's own token, Enjin coin (ENJ), which is used as a "minting resource" to back the value of of in-game assets.

More than 2,500 projects making use of ERC-1155 have already been created on the testnet version of the Enjin Platform, according to the company. The standard is the same technology behind Microsoft’s Azure Heroes blockchain-based contributor rewards program.

The blockchain gaming company has more in the works, too, with Enjin confirming its development roadmap for Q2 2020 includes the public release of the blockchain software development kit (SDK) for Godot, its open-source game engine.

“For the last 12 years, minting, deploying and managing blockchain assets has been a challenging process that required specialized knowledge, but this all changes today,” said Enjin CTO Witek Radomski.