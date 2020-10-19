The IMF has said it’s time to re-evaluate the global economic order, but what does that really mean?
Today on the Brief:
- Chinese citizens less than impressed with DCEP trial
- Is Filecoin the “Titanic” of ICOs?
- Mnuchin, Pelosi go one more round on stimulus
Our main discussion: A new Bretton Woods moment?
In a recent speech, the International Monetary Fund argued that the time to fundamentally re-evaluate the global economic order is here. Goldbugs see the potential to return to the gold standard, bitcoiners anticipate ever-growing stimulus and macro observers are betting on massive disruptions in the wake of central bank digital currencies.
