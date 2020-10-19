The IMF has said it’s time to re-evaluate the global economic order, but what does that really mean? 

  • Chinese citizens less than impressed with DCEP trial 
  • Is Filecoin the “Titanic” of ICOs?
  • Mnuchin, Pelosi go one more round on stimulus 

Our main discussion: A new Bretton Woods moment?

In a recent speech, the International Monetary Fund argued that the time to fundamentally re-evaluate the global economic order is here. Goldbugs see the potential to return to the gold standard, bitcoiners anticipate ever-growing stimulus and macro observers are betting on massive disruptions in the wake of central bank digital currencies.

See also: Major Meeting of Central Banks Produces Same Old ‘Evaluating’ CBDCs Refrain

