Asset management firm Neuberger Berman has given its $164 million commodities-focused mutual fund the go-ahead to invest indirectly in bitcoin and ether for the first time.

“Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy Fund” added crypto derivatives, bitcoin trusts and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to list of permissible investment strategies, the $400 billion manager said in Wednesday regulatory filings.

The fund, which as a mutual fund would be widely available to investors, has been on a tear this year as commodity prices surged, according to a fact sheet. Its top holdings were gold, corn, heating oil and Brent crude at the end of June.

Read more about...

Asset ManagementMutual Funds
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.