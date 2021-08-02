NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), one of the world’s largest makers of automated teller machines (ATMs), agreed to acquire cryptocurrency software provider and ATM-network firm LibertyX.
- Atlanta-headquartered NCR said it plans to integrate LibertyX capabilities and make them available to banks, retailers and restaurants through its digital wallet and mobile applications.
- LibertyX’s digital-currency software runs on ATMs, kiosks and point-of-sale partners such as Cardtronics, which owns and manages ATMs in the U.S. at locations such as convenience stores, pharmacies and supermarkets.
- “Due to growing consumer demand, our customers require a complete digital currency solution, including the ability to buy and sell cryptocurrency, conduct cross-border remittance and accept digital currency payments across digital and physical channels,” NCR CTO Tim Vanderham said.
- As reported by CoinDesk last month, the number of crypto ATMs installed globally has increased by more than 70% this year to 24,030.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.