The Nasdaq stock exchange has partnered with R3 to offer a platform for digital asset marketplaces on the Corda blockchain, the companies announced Wednesday.

Capital markets participants can now use Corda to support the issuance, trading, settlement and custody of digital assets, said Johan Toll, Nasdaq’s head of digital assets.

The ledger technology is integrated with the Nasdaq Financial Framework, which also connects to several other capital markets services, including matching engines, surveillance, data discovery and reporting services.

“The relationship with R3 plays an important role in Nasdaq’s development of solutions that support the creation of dynamic and trusted digital asset marketplaces,” Toll told CoinDesk in an email. “R3’s Corda platform is designed specifically for highly-regulated environments, and their platform fits well into our technology ecosystem.”

In October 2019 Nasdaq listed an AI-powered index of the crypto market’s top 100 coins alongside its traditional indices like the S&P 500 and the Dow. A month before that, the exchange listed a new decentralized finance (DeFi) index.

Blockchain services firm Diginex is close to being listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market in a backdoor listing if it closes its merger with 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.