Victory Capital is planning to enter the crypto market through a private fund for accredited investors that will track the Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI).
- The Texas-based company (NADAQ: VCTR) also plans to launch private funds tracking the Nasdaq Bitcoin Reference Price Index and the Nasdaq Ethereum Price Index, it said on Wednesday.
- Victory Capital is launching the products in partnership with digital asset manager Hashdex.
- Brazil-based Hashdex developed the NCI with Nasdaq to help foster institutional interest in digital assets.
- It has previously offered index-tracking crypto funds to non-U.S. accredited investors in partnership
- Partnering with Hashdex to offer such crypto funds makes Victory Capital "the exclusive sponsor of private placement funds and other vehicles for U.S. investors," according to the announcement.
