Powerbridge Technologies, a Nasdaq-listed technology company, plans to expand into bitcoin and ether mining.

  • The Zhuhai, China-based technology firm offers software-as-a-service products and blockchain applications.
  • It now intends to expand into bitcoin and ether mining, with plans to build a clean energy-based global network, the company announced Thursday.
  • Powerbridge's stock climbed about 40% in premarket trading in the wake of today's announcement.

