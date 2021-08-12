Powerbridge Technologies, a Nasdaq-listed technology company, plans to expand into bitcoin and ether mining.
- The Zhuhai, China-based technology firm offers software-as-a-service products and blockchain applications.
- It now intends to expand into bitcoin and ether mining, with plans to build a clean energy-based global network, the company announced Thursday.
- Powerbridge's stock climbed about 40% in premarket trading in the wake of today's announcement.
Disclosure
