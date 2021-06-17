NASCAR driver Landon Cassill will be paid entirely in cryptocurrency in a new sponsorship deal with Voyager Digital, a publicly traded brokerage.
- The 19-race deal will be “paid fully in a portfolio of cryptocurrency led by litecoin (LTC) and the voyager token (VGX),” Voyager said Thursday. A Voyager spokesperson told CoinDesk bitcoin (BTC) is also included.
- Cassill’s Voyager-branded race car will make its debut this weekend at the Nashville Superspeedway.
- The driver is the latest pro athlete taking sponsorship deals in crypto.
- This year’s top pick in the National Football League draft, Trevor Lawrence, was paid fully in crypto after inking a deal with Sam Bankman-Fried’s Blockfolio investing app.
- It’s not Voyager’s first foray into the world of sports. Earlier this year, in a Major League Baseball first, the company leased an Oakland A’s luxury suite for 1 BTC.
