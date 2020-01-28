When markets get hot, new FUD emerges. @nlw looks at three categories of FUD most likely to come up in the next bull market. For early access to new episodes, subscribe today via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or your preferred platform.

We’re over $9,000! That means a lot of good things, of course. But any price increase brings with it increased scrutiny and, yes, increased FUD. The question for this time around is whether the "fear, uncertainty and doubt" is the same old same old or something new.

In this episode, @nlw looks at three emergent (and continued) areas of FUD, including: 1) accusations the bitcoin community is rooting for calamity as the safe haven narrative takes hold; 2) an updated “crypto is for criminals” narrative with more emphasis on state-level enemies; 3) a new, more economically vindictive green/energy waste narrative.

Importantly, the question isn’t so much whether these new categories of FUD will come to fruition, but what can be done about them.