While it’s still anyone’s guess whether the price of dogecoin is heading to the moon, a Canadian-based company is using the Shiba Inu-represented cryptocurrency to pay SpaceX to take a satellite there.
- Calling it the first-ever commercial lunar payload in history paid entirely with dogecoin, Geometric Energy Corp. said the DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon will launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in Q1 2022.
- "This mission will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth orbit and set the foundation for interplanetary commerce," SpaceX Vice President of Commercial Sales Tom Ochinero said in the release. "We're excited to launch DOGE-1 to the Moon!"
- The payload will obtain lunar-spatial intelligence from sensors and cameras on-board using communications and computational systems, GSC said in the statement.
- SpaceX is helmed by billionaire Elon Musk, the most well-known advocate for dogecoin, a meme-based cryptocurrency started as a joke in 2013. Propelled in large part by Musk's tweets, the price of dogecoin has risen more than 11,000% year to date. As a result, dogecoin has seen increased adoption and use cases, including now payment for a trip to the moon.
