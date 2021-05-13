Bitcoin is once again in the middle of a conversation about climate change and marginal utility. On Wednesday evening, Elon Musk blew a hole through bitcoiners’ hearts when announcing his car company, Tesla, will pause BTC payments. His reason: The societal benefits of bitcoin “cannot come at great cost to the environment.”

The electric car manufacturer will hold on to its $2.5 billion BTC reserve and plans to resume accepting the orange coin if/when mining “transitions to more sustainable energy.”

There are many questions I, like many, have about this about-face. Did Tesla really not do due diligence on bitcoin’s coal-heavy provenance when moving into the market three months ago? Is the decision somehow tied to “renewable credits?” Can I sue?

Musk’s motivations are often impenetrable. But it’s clear this is just the latest front in a longstanding debate over whether bitcoin, a global monetary layer accessible to any and all, is worth the ecological price everyone pays.

The world’s second richest man is now somewhere in the middle of a messy continuum between those who think bitcoin is a useless drain on resources and those who might welcome razing the Amazon to build additional mining facilities.

He’s also a man with tremendous influence. On Feb. 8, the price of bitcoin jumped 14% after Tesla parked $1.5 billion in the asset. The Musk effect of a single DOGE meme often (though not always) leads to double-digit price spikes. Yesterday, his tweets erased some $350 billion from the entire cryptocurrency market (it has since pared back some losses).

Taking Musk at his word, Mike Novogratz said the space-faring, erstwhile comedian has presented bitcoiners with an ultimatum to go green or go home. Musk may be using his influence to achieve what other bitcoin heavyweights – like Twitter’s Jack Dorsey and Ark Invest’s Cathie Woods – have long promised: to spur renewable energy innovation.

It’s an important goal. The bitcoin hashrate, a proxy for its energy consumption, has climbed to record highs during the recent bull run. Reuters reports mining consumers 66 times more electricity than in 2015.