Elon Musk has started a Twitter poll asking whether or not Tesla should accept dogecoin.
- The poll had received more than 500,000 votes within 20 minutes of its posting, with the overwhelming majority (~75%) replying "Yes."
- The Tesla CEO appeared on "Saturday Night Live" on May 8 in which some jokes about DOGE triggered a downturn in the meme-based crypto's price.
- Elon Musk has been known previously to discuss crypto on his Twitter page, first announcing via a tweet in March that Tesla vehicles could be purchased with bitcoin.
- He famously described DOGE as his "fav cryptocurrency" on Twitter in April 2019.
- Thanks in part to Musk's tweets, the price of dogecoin has risen by nearly 11,000% year to date.
- The poll has prompted a bounce in DOGE's price, trading at $0.52 at the time of writing compared to $0.46 beforehand.
