Hot diggity DOGE! Someone relished a single pack of dogecoin-themed hotdogs enough to buy it on eBay for $15,001.00.
- Oscar Mayer, a unit of American food giant Kraft Heinz, initially began the auction on Wednesday at an opening bid of $0.99.
- The winner will receive the world’s only package of "Hot Doge Wieners" and the cash equivalent of 20,000 dogecoins – worth roughly $4,000.
- In what will likely be a surprise to no one, this by far tops the highest price ever paid for a pack of hot dogs. The Guinness Book of World Records puts the previous record at $169.
- There were a total of 76 bids, meaning that 75 other offers didn’t cut the mustard.
- All proceeds from the auction will go to Feeding America, a hunger relief organization that operates 200 food banks across the country.
- Oscar Mayer is not the first company to capitalize on dogecoin’s popularity. Earlier this year, smoked meat purveyor Slim Jim started a dogecoin-themed marketing campaign that sent dogecoin prices to a new all-time-high.
