Mt. Gox’s rehabilitation trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi announced Thursday an extension to the submission deadline for a rehabilitation plan for the bankrupted exchange, the latest in a long list of deadline extensions.
- The trustee is working on the rehabilitation plan, according to a notice published Thursday. But "matters that require closer examination" made it "necessary to extend the submission deadline."
- The deadline has been extended multiple times, with the most recent extensions happening in November 2018, April 2019 and this past March.
- Now the deadline is set for Dec. 15.
- In a status report filed Oct. 7, the trustee wrote, "It should be noted that the deadline may be further extended."
- Mt. Gox declared bankruptcy in 2014 after hackers stole 850,000 bitcoins from its servers.
