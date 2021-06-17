MSCI, publisher of some of the world’s most widely used benchmark indexes, said it is considering introducing gauges for cryptocurrency assets.
- Speaking at an event hosted on the social media platform Clubhouse and organized by Andreessen Horowitz earlier this week, CEO Henry Fernandez said MSCI has been talking to experts and is looking into launching crypto indexes, according to a Reuters report.
- Fernandez did not provide details or a timeline.
- MSCI adding a way to measure the performance of crypto assets would be another step toward widespread acceptance of digital currencies.
- In May, S&P Dow Jones Indices launched its cryptocurrency indexes: S&P Bitcoin Index, S&P Ethereum Index and S&P Crypto Mega Cap Index.
