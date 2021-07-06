A survey found that 82% of institutional investors expect to increase their exposure to crypto and digital assets by 2023.
- The study by Nickel Digital Asset Management surveyed institutional investors and wealth managers from the U.S, U.K., France, Germany and the UAE, Institutional Asset Manager reported Tuesday.
- Additionally, four out of 10 respondents said they would increase their crypto holdings dramatically, with fewer than one in 10 saying they would reduce their exposure.
- Among reasons for increasing exposure, 58% cited the long-term capital growth prospects of crypto and digital assets. Over a third of respondents said it was because of either feeling more comfortable with the asset class (38%) or the improving regulatory environment (34%).
- A recent example of the latter was a new law in Germany permitting "special funds" – the dominant institutional investment vehicle in the country – to hold up to 20% of their portfolios in crypto. Some estimates suggested as much as $415 billion could flow into the space should every fund allocate their maximum quota to crypto.
