A study on behalf of Fidelity Digital Assets found that seven in 10 institutional investors expect to buy or invest in digital assets in the future, Reuters reported Tuesday.
- Over half of those surveyed between December 2020 and April 2021 by financial industry analytics firm Coalition Greenwich said they already had digital-asset investments, according to the report.
- Coalition Greenwich surveyed 1,100 global institutional investors.
- Of those interested in investing in the future, around 90% expected their companies' or clients' portfolios to have digital asset exposure within five years. Exposure may be through stocks in cryptocurrency firms, investment products with crypto exposure or direct investment in crypto itself.
- Volatility was cited as the biggest obstacle to crypto investment, with concerns around market manipulation and a lack of fundamentals to determine crypto's value also offered as issues.
- The findings are in line with other surveys that have shown institutional investors are planning to increase their crypto exposure in the years ahead.
