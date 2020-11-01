A Long Reads Sunday reading of Grayscale’s recent “Bitcoin Investor Survey.”

On this week’s Long Reads Sunday, NLW diverts from our normal opinion and long-form essay to pursue Grayscale’s recent investor reports. In its survey of investors, Grayscale found more interest in bitcoin investing than ever before, with a significant amount of the growth in interest being driven by economic and monetary policy following the coronavirus pandemic. 

Grayscale’s “Bitcoin Investor Study”
scribd.com/document/481729535/Grayscale-2020-Bitcoin-Investor-Study

See also: More Than Half of US Investors Interested in Bitcoin, Grayscale Survey Finds

