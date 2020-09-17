A wide-ranging conversation about the state of macro, why central banks can’t really do anything and why private markets are leading the future of money.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Nexo.io.
Raoul Pal is CEO and co-founder of Real Vision, a platform fundamentally disrupting macroeconomics and financial media.
In this wide-ranging conversation, he and NLW discuss:
- Hot takes on the most recent Jerome Powell/Federal Reserve press conference
- Why central banks can’t do anything more until they merge with treasury departments
- Why stablecoins are disrupting how we think about global reserve assets
- Why traditional financial media missed an entire generation of investors
- Why all macro debates are boring
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.