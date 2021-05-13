Mogo Inc., a Canadian financial app provider listed on Nasdaq (MOGO) and the Toronto Stock Exchange, is set to increase its ownership of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinsquare.
- Mogo will buy 2.2 million common shares of Coinsquare from Riot Blockchain and exercise options to buy 3.2 million shares from existing investors, the company announced Thursday.
- The purchases will boost Mogo’s stake from 19.9% to approximately 37% and cost as much as $48.6 million. The firm has the choice of paying in cash or stock.
- The purchase from Riot is expected to be completed later this month, and the options transaction by early June.
- Vancouver-headquartered Mogo announced its initial investment in February.
- The firm was founded in 2003 and had an initial public offering on the TSX in June 2015. It has a market cap capitalization of more than $450,000 on the Nasdaq.
- At the time of publication, Mogo's Nasdaq shares were up 4.8% at $7.42.
