Nasdaq-traded Mogo, a digital payments/fintech company, said it bought about 146 ether (ETH) at an average price of $2,780 as part of its plan to allocate up to 5% its cash and investment portfolio to cryptocurrencies.
- Mogo said it's already purchased about 18 bitcoins to date in open-market transactions at an average price of $33,083.
- Yesterday, the price of ether crossed $3,000 for the first time ever, and it set an all-time high of $3,204.06 early Monday. In recent trading, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap was changing hands at $3,121.91, up 6.88% in the last 24 hours. Year to date. ETH is up 324%.
