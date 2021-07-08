Major League Baseball (MLB) is to auction a physical 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Champions ring as part of a non-fungible token (NFT) drop.
- In addition to the ring, the winning bidder also receives the chance to throw the first pitch at a Dodgers home game.
- The ring will be inscribed with the token ID of the NFT and is nearly identical to those awarded to the Dodgers to mark their World Series win last year. The NFT is a high-definition digital edition of the ring.
- The NFT will be auctioned on MLB's new NFT platform, the Galaxy Digital-backed Candy.com.
- MLB's first NFT auction, which closes at 7 p.m. ET today, features video excerpts of Lou Gehrig's historic "Luckiest Man" speech and a three-dimensional bust of the Hall of Fame first baseman.
- The highest bid on Gehrig's "Luckiest Man" NFT is currently $26,555.
- Because the Dodgers' World Series NFT includes a physical prize and a real-life VIP experience at Dodger Stadium, it is likely to have appeal outside the digital world.
- The auction opens at 12 p.m. ET on July 12 and will run until 7 p.m. on July 15.
- Profit from the auction will benefit the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation.
