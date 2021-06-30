Major League Baseball (MLB) has launched its first officially licensed non-fungible token (NFT), commemorating Lou Gehrig’s historic “Luckiest Man” speech in 1939.
- The auction for the NFT commences July 4, the 82nd anniversary of the speech delivered by the Hall of Fame first baseman marking his retirement after being diagnosed with ALS. The auction will last until 7 p.m. ET July 8.
- The NFT features video excerpts from the speech and a three-dimensionsl bust of Gehrig in an iron finish, in keeping with his nickname the "Iron Horse."
- Also on offer are 100 NFTs of the bust in bronze with audio from the speech playing in the background.
- Proceeds from the sales will go toward ALS charities, including the Lou Gehrig Trust.
- MLB built its new NFT ecosystem in partnership with Galaxy Digital-backed Candy Digital.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.