PayPal’s foray into bitcoin could become a “game changer” for both the payments company and its users, said Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev in an interview with CNBC on Friday.
- During the Fast Money interview, the analyst said the investment bank had surveyed almost 400 PayPal users and found that nearly 20% had started using PayPal's new bitcoin buying and selling service. Of those, half had indicated increased engagement with the firm's services.
- Mizuho sees bitcoin, not as a source of revenue itself, "but as a vehicle to boost engagement on the app," and that could drive revenue growth, he said.
- Further, as people start to use PayPal services more "it's going to make PayPal more the center of their financial life," according to Dolev.
- The same applies to Square, the Jack Dorsey-led payments firm that offers bitcoin buying and selling through its Cash App, he added.
- Dolev predicted that, in 2021, there will be an "inflection point" as more and more people start using these apps, and the "trigger is bitcoin."
- PayPal announced it would allow crypto buying and selling, as well as crypto merchant payments, on Oct. 21 and soon after launched the service early for U.S. users.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.