The Texas State Securities Board (TSSB) on Wednesday ordered Mirror Trading International (MTI) to cease operations immediately, alleging the South African bitcoin and forex trading network is a multilevel marketing scam.
- MTI, a self-described “investor club” that claims to yield 0.5% daily returns for 76,000 members through artificial intelligence-boosted bitcoin trades on foreign exchanges, fails to deliver to its fast-growing recruits, TSSB claimed. Mirror did not immediately respond to a CoinDesk request for comment.
- TSSB alleged Mirror CEO Johannes Steynberg was perpetrating an international multilevel marketing fraud and recruiting salespeople who do not have securities trading licences. The regulator said that Texans are among the victims.
- Specifically, TSSB accused four Mirror associates - Forexandbitcoin.com, Michael Cullison, Steve Herceg and Brian Knott - of misleading Texans on their securities trading qualifications and past business failures.
- Cullison, who runs the Forexandbitcoin.com email account, denied committing any wrongdoing in an email to CoinDesk. He said that bitcoin is not a security, he is not a fraudster and MTI has committed no crime.
- "I don't sell anything and MTI doesn't sell anything. I refer people to MTI and that's it. I leave my Bitcoin in MTI and it grows daily. The average is 10% per month. And it's compounding," he said.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.