The Department of Commerce’s new report shows 33.1% annualized GDP growth in Q3, but does this really tell us much about the state of the economy?

Today on the Brief:

Our main discussion: GDP growth report

The Department of Commerce released its Q3 GDP numbers. Touted as record growth, this is actually a much more complicated story. In this episode, NLW breaks down what the numbers tell us and what they don’t, and why we should be more focused on understanding long-term consumer behavior shifts than short-term numbers.