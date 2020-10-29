The Department of Commerce’s new report shows 33.1% annualized GDP growth in Q3, but does this really tell us much about the state of the economy?
Today on the Brief:
- FTX launches equities trading
- Avanti gets Wyoming bank charter
- France locks down and ECB intimates new stimulus
Our main discussion: GDP growth report
The Department of Commerce released its Q3 GDP numbers. Touted as record growth, this is actually a much more complicated story. In this episode, NLW breaks down what the numbers tell us and what they don’t, and why we should be more focused on understanding long-term consumer behavior shifts than short-term numbers.
See also: The ‘Everything Crash’ Is Coming? Markets Go Risk-Off as European Stocks See Worst Day in 5 Months
