MicroStrategy executives are on the hunt for blockchain experts who could help the publicly traded firm build a suite of bitcoin data services.

Exactly what those services might be, when they would come online, and how they would be monetized and are still open questions. But in a Nov. 16 conference call, Chief Executive Michael Saylor, who spearheaded MicroStrategy’s nine-figure bitcoin allocations this summer, told investors his firm is eager to “leverage” its business intelligence experience in the bitcoin data space.

“There’s an entire exploding universe of intelligence opportunities all wrapped around this kind of unique bitcoin intelligence coming off the blockchain,” he said. “And we’ll explore it all.”

As first reported by The Block, the comments mark a potential expansion by one of the single largest participants in bitcoin’s current bull run: from pure bitcoin investor (and node runner) to a firm also in the business of bitcoin.

To be sure, “we don’t have any one thing that we’re sure makes sense to commercialize yet,” Saylor told investors.

But they’re putting feelers out for new hires nonetheless.