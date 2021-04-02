BTIG began coverage of MicroStrategy, the business intelligence firm/bitcoin storehouse, with a “buy” rating Wednesday, saying the company’s adoption of the cryptocurrency as its primary treasury reserve asset represents a “rational action” to protect the firm’s value in the long run.
- BTIG, which also praised the company's core business, said it views bitcoin as a form of digital gold and that buying Microstrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) provides investors a way to gain exposure to it.
- MicroStrategy's strategy lets it benefit from the rise of bitcoin driven by its adoption by institutional investors worried about inflation.
- BTIG said its valuation is partly based on an assumption that the price of bitcoin will rise to $95,000 by the end of 2022 and on the company's shift from a product licence model to a cloud-first, SaaS subscription one.
- MicroStrategy has reported owning 91,326 bitcoin it bought for $2.21 billion, BTIG noted, with that stash worth now more than $5 billion. Given that MicroStrategy shares are just over half where they'd reached in early February, BTIG says the current price is an attractive entry point.
- BTIG said it has an $850 per share price target on MSTR's shares. No time frame was provided.
- Shares of MicroStrategy closed Wednesday at $703.56, up $24.76 or 3.65%. On Feb. 8, they reached an all-time high of $1,315.
