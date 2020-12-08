Michael Saylor announced plans to offer convertible bonds with the express intent to buy BTC. The community reacts.

Today on the Brief:

BBVA set to offer crypto trading and custody

Wells Fargo discusses bitcoin in recent investor memo

Square launches Bitcoin Clean Energy Initiative with $10 million

Our main discussion: Michael Saylor is back at it.

The CEO of MicroStrategy and Giga Chad himself announced MicroStrategy would be offering $400 million in convertible bonds with the intent to purchase more bitcoin.