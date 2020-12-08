Michael Saylor announced plans to offer convertible bonds with the express intent to buy BTC. The community reacts.
Today on the Brief:
- BBVA set to offer crypto trading and custody
- Wells Fargo discusses bitcoin in recent investor memo
- Square launches Bitcoin Clean Energy Initiative with $10 million
Our main discussion: Michael Saylor is back at it.
The CEO of MicroStrategy and Giga Chad himself announced MicroStrategy would be offering $400 million in convertible bonds with the intent to purchase more bitcoin.
On this episode, NLW looks at the community’s reaction, including the comparison of MSTR stock to a BTC exchange-traded fund. He also discusses Saylor’s recent comments about censorship resistance as a reminder of the (potentially) divergent values of bitcoin retail HODLers and institutional investors.
