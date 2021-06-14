MicroStrategy is preparing to buy up to $488 million in bitcoin with the proceeds of a $500 million bond sale it just completed, the company said Monday.
- The business intelligence software company controlled by CEO Michael Saylor will add to its vast trove of bitcoin.
- MicroStrategy said its approximately 92,079 BTC is being held by a newly formed subsidiary, MacroStrategy LLC.
- The proceeds of the junk bond sale have yet to be spent on bitcoin.
- Saylor has made bitcoin acquisition a second mandate for his 32-year-old company after its main business of developing software.
