MicroStrategy, a business intelligence firm best known for the cryptocurrency it buys rather than for any product it sells, is planning to purchase even more bitcoin.
- Microstrategy on Tuesday said it intends to offer $600 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027.
- The once-obscure firm, which jumped into the headlines last August for using treasury funds to buy bitcoin and has since loaded up on the leading cryptocurrency to the point its holdings are worth more than $3.5 billion, said it intends to use the net proceeds from the note sale to buy even more.
- The Nasdaq-listed company said it expects to grant initial purchasers of the notes an option to buy an additional $90 million, making the total potential offering $690 million.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.