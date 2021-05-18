Publicly traded business intelligence firm MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) is making the most of the downturn in bitcoin prices as it bought another 229 BTC for $10 million in cash.
- The purchase, which was disclosed by CEO Michael Saylor on Twitter and in an filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday, was for an average price of $43,663 per bitcoin.
- MicroStrategy now holds 92,079 BTC bought for a total of $2.251 billion at an average price of about $24,450 per bitcoin.
- That means the firm has almost doubled its money since it started investing in the cryptocurrency, with the total holdings now worth $4.15 billion, according to CoinDesk's price calculator.
- Only five days ago, Saylor announced the purchase of 271 BTC for $15 million.
- The company has a policy of regularly buying bitcoin for its treasury reserves as a hedge against U.S. dollar inflation.
- At press time, a bitcoin is worth $45,141, roughly flat over 24 hours.
