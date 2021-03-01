MicroStrategy (MSTR) still isn’t done buying bitcoin, although its latest purchase is significantly smaller than usual.

  • The business intelligence firm announced its purchase of an additional 328 BTC for $15 million in cash on Monday.
  • The business intelligence company's latest investment comes less than a week after it spent over $1 billion on bitcoin.
  • To date, MicroStrategy hold 90,859 BTC with an average purchase price of $24,063.
  • That total is worth around $4.38 billion on the market at press time.
  • CEO Michael Saylor tweeted the holdings had been bought for around $2.186 billion, meaning the firm is already sitting on a roughly $2 billion profit.

See also: Corporate Treasuries Are Figuring Out Bitcoin on the Balance Sheet

