Michael Saylor, the founder of MicroStrategy, said Tuesday his company has acquired an additional $175 million in bitcoin (BTC) in a single purchase.
- Saylor said on Twitter that his business intelligence company had completed the acquisition of 16,796 bitcoin on Monday.
- This has significantly increased the total size of MicroStrategy's bitcoin holdings up to 38,250 bitcoin – worth roughly $416 million at current prices.
- MicroStrategy told the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday that it "may increase" its BTC holdings above the $250 million purchased in August.
