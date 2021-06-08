Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has boosted its planned bond offering to $500 million, according to a tweet from Bloomberg.
- No other details were yet available.
- On Monday, MicroStrategy said it intends to offer $400 million in senior secured notes to raise funds to boost its holdings of the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization beyond the 92,079 it already holds.
- At the same time, the company warned that based on the fluctuations of the bitcoin price during the Q2 to the present date, it sees taking an impairment of at least $284.5 million for the quarter ending June 30.
Disclosure
